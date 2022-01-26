Kid Rock’s New Anti-Biden, Anti-Fauci Song Will Whip You Up

Warning! If you don’t want to hear cussin’ using the “f” word, don’t listen to Kid Rock’s new song. If you want to get the Biden-Fauci angst out of your system, this is the song for you.

I don’t like cussin’ but this is funny.

The chorus of the song repeats “Let’s go Brandon.” The Left hates that after spending years of calling conservatives every foul and hurtful name under the sun.

“COVID’s near, it’s coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it and they call him racist,” Kid Rock sings.

“Inflation’s up, like the minimum wage. So it’s all the same, not a damn thing changed,” the rocker continues.

You could definitely dance to this.

Here you go, preferably at a rally in DC:

