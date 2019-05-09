Kids in Highlands Ranch walk out of vigil after politicians take the floor

Students at a vigil for the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch walked out of the event after Democrat politicians Jason Crow and Michael Bennet made remarks that students said politicized the tragedy.

Neither side should be politicizing these shootings. We need to focus on the causes.

What is even more important and more notable is these kids zoned in on a core problem. The students outside chanted: “Mental health!”

Neither politician would apologize for politicizing a vigil. This is the latest statement from Rep. Jason Crow.