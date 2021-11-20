Killer Cuomo Calls Rittenhouse Verdict a ‘Stain on the Soul of America’

















The disgraced former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, who is responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly people, is upset about the Rittenhouse verdict. He called it a “stain on the soul of America” that “sends a dangerous message about who & what values our justice system was designed to protect.”

Our system is designed to protect anarchist thugs trying to burn down cities and kill people?

The devious thug Cuomo also called Kyle a “supremacist” and vigilante.

Cuomo, who once said, “America was never that great,” ended with, “This is not who we are.”

Cuomo is the guy who has been charged with sexually harassing women who worked under him or with him. Worse than that, he sent thousands of elderly with COV to nursing homes to seed the homes with the illness. He knew when he did it that the elderly were the targets of COVID-19. He convinced other governors to do the same thing. Then he covered up the deaths and lied about it being his policy.

He even had the moxie to write a memoir on how great he is and how well he handled the pandemic.

Rep. Lee Zeldin is passing around a petition to get Andrew’s father’s name, Mario Cuomo, also a thug, off the Tappan Zee Bridge. Please sign if you agree.

