Riots Were Held in Portland Last Night to Honor Democrat HEROES

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Just as they did with St. George Floyd of fentanyl, Democrats have picked their latest martyred heroes, a convicted pedophile named Joseph Rosenbaum, and another violent convicted criminal named Anthony Huber, ‘skateboard guy’. Both were shot and died while behaving like criminals and both are anarchists.

Huber’s girlfriend said he was protecting people. By protecting, she means he was running with the mob to hurt or kill Kyle Rittenhouse.

The third man shot and wounded, Gaige Grosskreutz, a member of the People’s Revolution, is a convicted criminal who lied on the stand but was forced to admit he had an unlicensed gun pointed at Rittenhouse’s head when Rittenhouse shot him.

These are Democrat heroes. If you don’t believe me, just click here, here, here, and definitely here.

Fake 1619 historian, Nikole Hanhah-Jones, aka Ida Bae Wells, said white people can kill whites who fight for black lives.

That is quite clever how she was able to twist it into a race issue when all the people involved are white. What is quite funny is the child rapist who was killed, Joseph Rosenbaum, was running around calling everyone a “n–er.” He was the only one shouting racist epithets.

The ACLU protected the rioters. They actually attended the riots in Portland last night to give them legal advice or to act as witnesses as they rioted. You can see that below.

WATCH THE CLIPS

Here is the ACLU piece:

The officials in Portland don’t believe in law enforcement so the anarchist communists were free to destroy property.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply