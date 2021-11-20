Riots Were Held in Portland Last Night to Honor Democrat HEROES

















Just as they did with St. George Floyd of fentanyl, Democrats have picked their latest martyred heroes, a convicted pedophile named Joseph Rosenbaum, and another violent convicted criminal named Anthony Huber, ‘skateboard guy’. Both were shot and died while behaving like criminals and both are anarchists.

Huber’s girlfriend said he was protecting people. By protecting, she means he was running with the mob to hurt or kill Kyle Rittenhouse.

The third man shot and wounded, Gaige Grosskreutz, a member of the People’s Revolution, is a convicted criminal who lied on the stand but was forced to admit he had an unlicensed gun pointed at Rittenhouse’s head when Rittenhouse shot him.

These are Democrat heroes. If you don’t believe me, just click here, here, here, and definitely here.

Fake 1619 historian, Nikole Hanhah-Jones, aka Ida Bae Wells, said white people can kill whites who fight for black lives.

That is quite clever how she was able to twist it into a race issue when all the people involved are white. What is quite funny is the child rapist who was killed, Joseph Rosenbaum, was running around calling everyone a “n–er.” He was the only one shouting racist epithets.

In this country, you can even kill white people and get away with it if those white people are fighting for Black lives. This is the legacy of 1619. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 19, 2021

The ACLU protected the rioters. They actually attended the riots in Portland last night to give them legal advice or to act as witnesses as they rioted. You can see that below.

Those complaining loudest now over the Rittenhouse verdict had nothing to say when the criminal justice system (both local & federal) systemically failed to hold violent left-wing rioters & criminals accountable for their actions last year. Most of the cases weren’t even pursued. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021

As at other violent #antifa riots, the @ACLU_OR sent volunteers to be potential witnesses on behalf of antifa at the direct action overnight in downtown Portland. To enact revenge over verdict in #Rittenhouse trial, rioters tried to break inside Justice Center to burn it down. pic.twitter.com/YGWK0KIx75 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021

Antifa destroyed property in downtown Portland to oppose the Kyle #Rittenhouse verdict, they say. Earlier in the day, violent Portland #antifa member Alexander Gorman Dial was given no jail time at his sentencing. pic.twitter.com/nXL4N1VBVT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021

At the #antifa riot in downtown Portland, the militants threatened & attacked a @KATUNews press team. Here is their video. @uspresstracker, @SPJOregon & @pressfreedom largely silent over crisis of violence against press by far-left extremists. pic.twitter.com/UmXDl3yGkT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021

#Antifa launched an attack on the Justice Center in downtown Portland, Ore. overnight following the #Rittenhouse verdict. They chanted about wanting to burn down the building, which houses inmates, the central police station & the sheriff’s office. https://t.co/VNYxMtszuQ pic.twitter.com/sgtZEViQpo — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021

.@PortlandPolice appear to retreat as violent #antifa members in Portland threaten them. The antifa gathered in black bloc in downtown to destroy property to oppose #Rittenhouse verdict. pic.twitter.com/rli5oM8j56 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021

The officials in Portland don’t believe in law enforcement so the anarchist communists were free to destroy property.

Antifa rioted & damaged property in downtown Portland, Ore. as vengeance for the jury’s verdict in Kyle #Rittenhouse case in #Kenosha, Wisc. pic.twitter.com/rSZZhtmHLP — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021

#Antifa in downtown Portland incite violence by chanting one of their favorites: “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground.” They gathered to try & break inside the Justice Center to oppose #Rittenhouse verdict. pic.twitter.com/wra92TPtpx — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021

Following mass #antifa violence last night in Portland, Ore., the antifa cell in Los Angeles has announced a direct action for today at Pershing Square. #Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/FBoZk5zPK7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021

