Ukrainian President Zelensky Faces Repercussions After Rejecting Peace

The administration likely expected to sign the mineral deal yesterday, and Zelensky came to embarrass them. He thought he was still dealing with Joe Biden. There have to be repercussions and Se. Rubio just announced some. We can’t keep funneling money into an unwinnable war.

Zelensky wouldn’t even apologize when he had a chance to apologize and turn the situation around. He’s too full of hate, and wants everyone to bend to his will.

The Repercussions

Marco Rubio’s State Department has terminated U.S. support of Ukraine’s energy grid restoration. Hundreds of millions of dollars had already been invested in the project.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has cut all USAID funding for rebuilding Ukraine’s devastated energy transmission system, and official White House sources say further military aid—billions of dollars worth of vital radars, ammunition, and missiles—will now be withheld.

Elon Musk has suggested a full DOGE audit of every penny Ukraine has received since 2022. That is long overdue.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just gave the best and most complete argument in defense of President Trump’s Ukraine and Russia diplomacy. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was left silenced and incapable of forming a rebuttal. pic.twitter.com/zc8ooOoFcb — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 1, 2025

Disloyal Allies

No money and no weapons should have been given to a notoriously corrupt nation without oversight, yet that happened thanks to people like Mitch McConnell.

There are reports of Ukrainian officials committing serious crimes, like selling our weapons to terrorists and cartels. Those are very serious crimes.

Then there are the biolabs. Victoria Nuland admitted there were biolabs in Ukraine, and she told Rubio there were.

What happened to those pathogens?

So, Zelensky looked for support after he tried to humiliate the administration, knowing how the administration would handle it. He called Macron who tweeted, Russia is the aggressor.

He contacted NATO chief Mark Rutte and we don’t know how that worked out. He was in the UK hugging Labour commie Sir Keir Starmer.

The EU might promise to go it alone, but they won’t. However, they could recklessly cause something that invokes Article 5.

Obviously, the EU and Zelensky do not want peace. They were just stalling. They want to put troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Instead of bashing the US administration, the media should consider how disloyal our allies are. They want to push us into war.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer just told Ukrainian President Zelensky he has “the full backing” of the U.K. Then he signed a new loan to support Ukraine’s war effort for “as long as it is needed.” These people truly want a Forever War. How many more people have to die in their… pic.twitter.com/rePW96dGZC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 1, 2025

NEW: British PM Keir Starmer told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to ‘patch things up with Trump’ – Telegraph The two met today. pic.twitter.com/UV2oPNzaLA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 1, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email