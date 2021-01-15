Kim is back! Going to build more nukes, bring US to its knees

M. Dowling
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un now refers to the U.S. as an “arch-enemy.” He is threatening to expand its nuclear arsenal. Kim plans to bring the U.S. “to its knees.” It’s interesting how he’s ranting as China Joe takes the helm.

“Our external political activities must focus on our arch-enemy and the fundamental obstacle to our revolutionary development, the United States,” Kim told the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported, NBC News stated.

“The efforts will focus on overpowering and bringing them to their knees,” he added.

They obviously want to pressure Biden to give them money, and remove sanctions.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Kim for being elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party.

That must have been as corrupt as our election.

Kim yo jong

His sister was demoted. They’re both Satanic.

