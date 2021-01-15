Pollster says 91% of Trump supporters would vote for Trump again

It must have hurt Frank Luntz to report this: 91% of Trump supporters would vote for him for President again. Who else is there? Puppet Joe the commie sympathizer? So much for Wapo’s breaking news story claiming everyone hates Trump now.

I don’t like Luntz. He seems like such an opportunist, but maybe you do, so here is his poll.

WATCH: @FrankLuntz is forced to admit that over 91% of Trump supporters would vote for President Trump again pic.twitter.com/iNPdfWvZBq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 14, 2021

The pollster extraordinaire is wrong most of the time and has been wrong since 2016. However, he found that 50% of his voters want him to keep fighting and three-quarters say he won the election.

It sounds about right.

Pollster extraordinaire @FrankLuntz has spent the weekend polling #Trump supporters and his findings are a great insight into the #MAGA mindset. He told @KattyKay_ 50% of #Trump‘s voters want him to keep fighting the 2020 election, and 3/4’s of his voter believe he won. #BBCNews pic.twitter.com/P28lrFDbl3 — Kieron Mirchandani-Cooper (@kieronmirch) January 13, 2021

66% say they don’t trust the swamp. [Ah, come on, what’s to not love about the swamp.]

% of Trump voters say they are angry with the U.S. political system. % say they have little or no trust in the leaders who govern in Washington. pic.twitter.com/dr8WHz4kPz — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 12, 2021

This seems about right:

Which media outlets do Trump supporters trust the ?

. Sean Hannity

. Tucker Carlson

. Rush Libaugh Which media outlets do they trust the ?

. CNN

. MSNBC

. Fox News pic.twitter.com/fZlO2vI7Ee — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 12, 2021

I have zero support for the GOP, how about you. [I’m actually sick of all these polls but the questions are interesting]

% of Trump voters say they have a more favorable view of him now than on Election Day 2020. % say they have a less favorable view of Trump, and % say their view of him hasn’t changed. pic.twitter.com/XGaKhBGmq9 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 12, 2021

No third party. We can’t win without the RINOs and they can’t win without us. I won’t support a RINO who voted for impeachment, how about you?

% of Trump voters say he should break away from the GOP and start a third party. More than half (%) say they would support Trump Party candidates – % say they would vote for them more than they’d vote for Republican candidates. pic.twitter.com/0Uhp9OGL1r — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 12, 2021

Related