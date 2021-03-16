Kim Jong Un won’t respond to any of Biden’s diplomatic outreach









Kim Jong-Un has rebuffed all diplomatic outreach from the Biden administration, which is quite a different reaction from the one that Donald Trump received.

Maybe they should hire Dennis Rodman or Donald Trump to do the outreach. Donald Trump had North Korea under control.

Reuters states that it “raises questions about how Biden will address mounting tensions with Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

“It also adds a new dimension to a visit America’s top diplomat and defense secretary will make next week to South Korea and Japan, where concerns over North Korea’s nuclear arsenal are expected to be high on the agenda.”

Maybe Biden shouldn’t have called him a thug and set up conditions for a meeting during his election campaign since he obviously didn’t mean it.

During his election campaign, Biden described Kim as a “thug” and said he would only meet him “on the condition that he would agree that he would be drawing down his nuclear capacity.”

