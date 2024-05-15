King Charles III’s Portrait Looks Like He’s Enveloped in Hellfire

Clown World just got the perfect painting. Jonathan Yeo’s oil-on-canvas portrait of King Charles III depicts the King in Hell wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was a Regimental Colonel. It is indescribable.

Maybe the artist got carried away with his creative bent, such as it is. The King looks like he is enveloped in hellfire. Some say he looks like he’s smeared in blood. Given that he has a terminal illness, something more joyful or formal would have been better, I would think.

This is how the NY Times sees it:

King Charles III on Tuesday unveiled the first officially painted portrait of himself since his coronation just over a year ago — a striking oil painting in which he stares head-on against a backdrop of mottled red, pink, and fuchsia hues.

The painting, by the renowned portrait artist Jonathan Yeo, was unveiled at Buckingham Palace, the royal family said on social media. Video showed the king tugging at a ribbon attached to fabric covering the towering work, which, as it dropped, appeared to give him a small surprise.

Mr. Yeo, who has painted the likes of David Attenborough, Idris Elba and the activist Malala Yousafzai, began the portrait in June 2021, when the king was still the Prince of Wales. It depicts him wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was a Regimental Colonel, with a butterfly hovering over his shoulder.

REACTIONS

Queen Camilla’s reaction to the painting’s unveiling was, “Yes, you’ve got him.”

Really? Yeo got him? King Charles could pass for a demon.

What’s with the butterfly in it? Can anyone tell me?

The reactions weren’t positive on this side of the Pond:

The devil is in the details….

or the painting ….. End of the Monarchy ? Imagine putting this painting along the

walls of all the historical paintings of past

Royals throughout history and then… This …. Bam They tell us Who they are

Believe them …. — Cyndexia America Truther (@TrutherAmerica) May 14, 2024

It’s a big club, and we ain’t in it… pic.twitter.com/9JCWWPZICA — Erik Magnethi (@ErikMagnethi) May 14, 2024

People are seeing scary faces in it.

“Paint me in a portal to hell.” – King Charles III — CAMRON RA☀️ (@camron_ra) May 14, 2024

He should be well preserved if he survived the freezing process pic.twitter.com/DojeBA6KLA — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) May 14, 2024

Yup looks like he’s bathed in BLOOD!! He’s a goner!! — Jodi Alfano (@Jodipackleader) May 14, 2024

It reminds me of this monstrosity pic.twitter.com/BxgIQDeY2t — Tracy Stover (@DickTrazy) May 14, 2024

Okay, that was fun.

I feel sorry for the King. He needs to burn that portrait. I think the artist was possessed when he painted it. That’s no way to remember anyone.

If you think I’m way off base, feel free to critique. I can take it. I just can’t take that painting.

Related