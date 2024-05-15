Mayor Adams Says Illegals Could Be Lifeguards Because They’re Excellent Swimmers

“How do we have a large body of people that are in our city, our country, that are excellent swimmers and at the same time we need lifeguards.”

Mayor Adams actually said illegal aliens are “excellent swimmers” and could fill in as lifeguards. Yes, he said it. That’s not satire. Adams seemed to be referring to some who swim into the country illegally. It sounds like he’s calling them wetbacks.

I’m really into this notion of his. Since some arrived in the back of semis – maybe they could fill in as travel planners. Some came speeding into San Diego in boats and could be recruited for the Coast Guard. Those who flew in should be pilots.

Hizzoner’s comment came when a reporter asked New York City Mayor Eric Adams about the shortage of lifeguards for the city’s beaches and pools.

They just need visas and jobs as lifeguards in his mind.

“How do we have a large body of people that are in our city, our country, that are excellent swimmers and at the same time we need lifeguards — and the only obstacle is that we won’t give them the right to work to become a lifeguard,” the mayor said.

He has careers all picked out for them. Eric’s the man with no plan, at least none that makes any sense.

“If we had a plan that said, ‘If there was a shortage of food service workers and those who fit that criteria, we’re going to expedite you,’ if you have experience that you are a nurse and we have nursing shortage, we would expedite you,” he said.

“It’s the same for lifeguards. We have all these eligible people waiting to work, with the skills we need to do the jobs, but we are unable to allow them to work because bureaucracy is in the way.”

I wonder how many nurses are coming over the border.

