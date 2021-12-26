King Fauci Says You’ll Always Have to Worry About Wearing a Mask

“I don’t think you should be in a situation that if you’re vaccinated, you don’t ever have to worry about wearing a mask,” Fauci said.

In case you missed any Faucisms because you were busy during the holiday, we have a few here to lift your day.

First of all, you should know that you will always have to worry about wearing a mask. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask is “not an either/or,” the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday. “You can do both and should do both.”

“I don’t think you should be in a situation that if you’re vaccinated, you don’t ever have to worry about wearing a mask,” Fauci said. “Vaccinated or unvaccinated under certain circumstances, masks work in diminishing the likelihood that you are going to get infected or that if you are infected and without symptoms, that you’re going to spread it to someone else.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on mask mandates, says getting vaccinated and wearing a mask is “not an either/or.” “You can do both and should do both.” https://t.co/gRacgrWSNq pic.twitter.com/QSfsaRGaHf — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 20, 2021

Dr. Fauci also said on This Week last week, that he doesn’t think the time will ever come where we won’t need masks on airplanes. He’s a petty tyrant and loves the power.

Fauci is asked if we will ever be able to fly again without masks Fauci: “I don’t think so” pic.twitter.com/9PSwiNthIl — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 19, 2021

He doesn’t think vaccine mandates for domestic travel will make us safer but he wants anything that makes people get vaxxed.

Fauci says vaccine mandates for domestic travel won’t make flights safer, but he supports it anyway: “Anything that could get people more vaccinated would be welcome” pic.twitter.com/tFtbb6wYQM — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 26, 2021

Great Fauci-type ideas for the holiday to keep you safe, and all are Tony Fauci approved.

People have lost their minds pic.twitter.com/GYfW7sZp6n — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2021



Hopefully, you were able to buy this ‘action’ figure for your children.

Yikes pic.twitter.com/ocSWgQvkGv — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2021



And if you are a cultist, here you go:

Cult pic.twitter.com/OOy2lMkDDj — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 23, 2021

Faucism leads to this:

This is what fear mongering does pic.twitter.com/FrCcTHXD6h — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2021

