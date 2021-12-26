King Fauci Says You’ll Always Have to Worry About Wearing a Mask

By
M Dowling
-
0

“I don’t think you should be in a situation that if you’re vaccinated, you don’t ever have to worry about wearing a mask,” Fauci said.

In case you missed any Faucisms because you were busy during the holiday, we have a few here to lift your day.

First of all, you should know that you will always have to worry about wearing a mask. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask is “not an either/or,” the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday. “You can do both and should do both.”

“I don’t think you should be in a situation that if you’re vaccinated, you don’t ever have to worry about wearing a mask,” Fauci said. “Vaccinated or unvaccinated under certain circumstances, masks work in diminishing the likelihood that you are going to get infected or that if you are infected and without symptoms, that you’re going to spread it to someone else.”

Watch:

Dr. Fauci also said on This Week last week, that he doesn’t think the time will ever come where we won’t need masks on airplanes. He’s a petty tyrant and loves the power.

He doesn’t think vaccine mandates for domestic travel will make us safer but he wants anything that makes people get vaxxed.

Great Fauci-type ideas for the holiday to keep you safe, and all are Tony Fauci approved.

Hopefully, you were able to buy this ‘action’ figure for your children.


And if you are a cultist, here you go:

Faucism leads to this:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply