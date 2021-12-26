PA Gov Vetoes Bill Letting Parents Know What Their Kids Are Learning

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is using his veto on a bill that would have required school districts to post information about textbooks, course material, and state academic standards online.

Wolf on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would allow parents to see what their kids are being taught in school.

School districts would have been required to post information about textbooks, course material, and state academic standards online.

The Democratic governor said the legislation “politicizes what is being taught in our schools” and that state regulations already require public schools to provide similar material upon request.

“This legislation is a thinly veiled attempt to restrict truthful instruction and censor content reflecting various cultures, identities, and experiences,” Wolf said in a veto message explaining his action. “My administration is committed to creating a safe learning environment for all students, and we will not take part in this dangerous and harmful imposition.”

The only thing political is not letting them know if their children are being indoctrinated. Parents want to know what their children are taught and he doesn’t want them to know because he is hiding the Marxist critical race theory instruction. It’s as simple as that.

The parents became aware of critical race training and the 1619 Project when their children were taught at home via Zoom.

Wolf also wants biological men in women’s sports, radical abortion, and no voter ID. He’s a bad guy.

