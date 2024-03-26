Kirby Denies There Was Advanced Warning of a Moscow Attack

Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby now claims the US had no knowledge of a potential attack in Moscow despite the US Embassy in Moscow warning of an imminent attack two weeks before the Crocus attack. An ISIS official said they take credit for the attack. Russian President Putin doesn’t believe it.

Tass reported that Russia’s special services received information from the United States on a terrorist plot. Still, this data was general without any specific details, as a source in the special services department told TASS.

After a statement of spokesperson for the White House National Security Council Adrienne Watson that the United States had shared information with Russian authorities about a terrorist attack being planned in Moscow, the source in the Russian special services said that “such information had been indeed received,” but without specifics.

Two weeks before the Crocus attack in Moscow, the State Department issued a terror warning of a potential attack in Moscow at concert halls or shopping malls.

Here is John Kirby warning of a terrorist attack on concerts and malls in Russia last week Yet for some reason today, he said the US had no information whatsoever on the attack These lies only make them look guilty#MoscowAttack #amici23 #Moscow pic.twitter.com/IxLopslCKp — Ali Nawaz (@alinawaztagar) March 24, 2024

KIRBY SAYS THEY DIDN’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THE CROCUS ATTACK

Oddly, Kirby is now saying they were “not aware” of any advanced knowledge of the attack. Yet, the US embassy in Moscow put out an alert on March 7 warning that extremists were planning an imminent attack.

It wasn’t related to that? They were just off by ten days? People are going to think the CIA was just behind schedule.

That makes us look like liars. Maybe they don’t talk to each other – that’s believable.

The biggest problem with this is Russia already thinks Ukraine is involved, which involves the US and other NATO allies. The most important issue is if Russia thinks we’re responsible. They’ve vowed retribution, and our borders are open. The EU’s borders are also open.

US “not aware” of any advanced knowledge of Crocus City attack, White House National Security Advisor John Kirby says as the #US Embassy in #Moscow put out an alert on March 7 warning that extremists were planning an “imminent” attack.#Russia #Ukraine #Putin #CSKvRCB #gntm pic.twitter.com/t0obw2l6TR — Yorla (@YolaJungle) March 22, 2024

