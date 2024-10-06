KJP Claims FEMA Didn’t Use Money for Illegal Foreigners

Karine Jean Pierre, aka KJP, is accused of lying again. The woman who claimed she is historic now claims FEMA money was not used for migrants. She is on video saying it was used for illegal foreigners.

Sec. Mayorkas now says he doesn’t have enough money to make it through the season. He just got $20 billion last week in the spending bill.

The Controversy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr. have criticized FEMA’s decision to allocate $640 million for migrant assistance. Other Republicans have as well.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot posted on X. “Mayorkas and FEMA — immediately stop spending money on illegal immigration resettlement and redirect those funds to areas hit by the hurricane. Put Americans first.”

Donald Trump Jr posted: “So FEMA is almost out of money to help with Federal Emergencies (you know the FE in FEMA) because they spent almost $1,000,000,000 helping illegal immigrants over the last two years.”

Congress recently granted $20 billion for the agency’s disaster relief fund. This was part of a short-term government spending bill to fund the government through December 20.

Replying to the claim that funding for FEMA disaster response had been "diverted to support international efforts or border-related issues," the government agency said on its specially dedicated fact check page: "This is false. No money is being diverted from disaster response needs. FEMA's disaster response efforts and individual assistance are funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, a dedicated fund for disaster efforts. Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts." So, they didn't divert? They took it directly from the fund, claiming illegal aliens are eligible. We need a full accounting. The Federalist Did a Deep Dive The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated nearly $364 million in the fiscal year 2023 and $650 million for the 2024 fiscal year to the "Shelter and Services Program" "to provide humanitarian services to noncitizen migrants following their release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)," according to the government's website. The program is run in cooperation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "to support CBP in the safe, orderly and humane release of noncitizen migrants from short-term holding facilities," FEMA's website reads. According to FEMA's own website, the stated goals include, first, instilling "equity as a foundation of emergency management," and second, "lead[ing] whole of community in climate resilience." The goal to "promote and sustain a ready FEMA and prepared nation" ranks third. It's not the only agency funding illegal migrants.