KJP Claims FEMA Didn’t Use Money for Illegal Foreigners

Karine Jean Pierre, aka KJP, is accused of lying again. The woman who claimed she is historic now claims FEMA money was not used for migrants. She is on video saying it was used for illegal foreigners.
Sec. Mayorkas now says he doesn’t have enough money to make it through the season. He just got $20 billion last week in the spending bill.
The Controversy
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr. have criticized FEMA’s decision to allocate $640 million for migrant assistance. Other Republicans have as well.
Texas Governor Greg Abbot posted on X. “Mayorkas and FEMA — immediately stop spending money on illegal immigration resettlement and redirect those funds to areas hit by the hurricane. Put Americans first.”
Donald Trump Jr posted: “So FEMA is almost out of money to help with Federal Emergencies (you know the FE in FEMA) because they spent almost $1,000,000,000 helping illegal immigrants over the last two years.”
Congress recently granted $20 billion for the agency’s disaster relief fund. This was part of a short-term government spending bill to fund the government through December 20.