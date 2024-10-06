The Lawsuit Over the 100-Ft ‘Vote for Trump’ Sign

Roger Stone published the story of Sticker Mule and the 100-foot sign telling people to vote for Trump. Whatever the CEO loses in a lawsuit, he will probably make up in publicity.

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino (@ac132) unveils MASSIVE ‘Vote for Trump” sign on top of the tallest building in Amsterdam, NY. Visible by the more than 1 million cars per day that travel the New York State Thruway, the sign was designed by local artists to reflect the return of manufacturing to America and the triumph of the underdog against insurmountable adversity.

The sign is located on the Fownes Brothers and Co., a glove manufacturer that shut down U.S. operations in 1984 and moved to China, decimating Amsterdam.

“The Fownes sign was a symbol of American manufacturing moving to China,” said Sticker Mule’s Co-Founder and CEO Anthony Constantino. The company has reversed that trend, creating nearly 1,000 manufacturing jobs in Amsterdam by purchasing and revitalizing almost every functional manufacturing building in the city.

“We debated what to do with the Fownes sign for the last few years,” Constantino explained.

“We decided to replace it with a symbolic message that manufacturing can return to America, and no one should fear supporting the man leading the charge to make it happen.”

The Mayor of Amsterdam, NY, is now suing Sticker Mule. The claim is that it was a “dangerous distraction.” No one minds the Naked Trump effigy on the side of the road and dragged all over the swing states.

He suggested Mayor Cinquanti has “TDS” — Trump derangement syndrome — and is fighting the sign for political reasons.

“They do know that they are in violation,” Cinquanti told The Daily Gazette. “They’ve been cited, and we’ll just let that play out as we would with any code violation.”

ELECTION INTERFERENCE In the town of Amsterdam, NY the democratic mayor is suing the owner of Sticker Mule for a “Vote For Trump” sign that is on top of his building. According to court documents, the sign violates city code because it “presents a dangerous distraction and… pic.twitter.com/MpfJXYNgaI — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 6, 2024