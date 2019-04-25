Know nothing Hogg gets an education from Africom

In response to a news report and map from Yahoo News — which stemmed from a Freedom of Information Act request that revealed 36 separate U.S. military operations on the African continent — Hogg tweeted, “Alexa, what does US military imperialism look like?”

Alexa, what does US military imperialism look like? https://t.co/p0awbnnDgO — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 23, 2019

The man-child is very ill-informed and is woefully lacking in research skills. He looks at these bases and sees imperialist control.

Of course, that isn’t true at all. A spokesperson for U.S. AFRICOM responded to the Washington Examiner after Hogg made the claim.

“What’s most important to know is that our command is dedicated to assisting partner nations in their efforts to bring stability and security to their people,” Major Karl Wiest explained to the Examiner.

“We view our mission through a whole-of-government lens, and strive to enable capable, responsive African governments that serve the interests of their citizenry,” Wiest continued.

The spokesman proceeded to detail just a few of the many things American military forces do in Africa, none of which involved conquering native forces or exploiting the natural resources of the region, as an imperialist force would do.

“U.S. Africa Command, with our partners, strengthens security forces, counters transnational threats, and conducts crisis response in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity,” Wiest said.

“A recent, concrete example of our crisis response efforts is the humanitarian relief operations that our command supported recently in Mozambique,” he added.

They are helping people.

“Ultimately, the core mission of U.S. Africa Command remains one of helping our partners to strengthen defense capabilities,” Wiest said. “We concentrate our efforts on helping African nations and regional organizations build capable and professional militaries that respect human rights, adhere to the rule of law, and more effectively contribute to stability in Africa.”

Hogg didn’t even read the article he shared. The article makes the same point. Harvard has a lot of work to do with Hogg. How in the world did this kid get into Harvard?

Our forces help the countries they are in.

Hogg is a Democrat star, an icon, and literally knows nothing.