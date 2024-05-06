Know The Election Deniers

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

Listen to the epic response from Kellyanne Conway as Bill Maher and his guest deal with the question of election deniers.

It’s ironic that only Republicans are labeled election deniers since Democrats always deny every election they lose. Who can forget Democrats lining up to call Donald Trump an illegitimate president?

Only Democrats are allowed to deny elections.

Democrats refused to accept electors:

The Deniers:

“We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics,” Biden said. Was it a slip of the tongue?


