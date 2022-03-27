Did Brennan Leak Plans for Regime Change in Russia in a Tweet?

It’s almost as if the former CIA Chief, who once voted for a communist President, leaked the Democrat plan for Russia in the tweet below. Quoting from John Lennon’s communist song, Imagine, which I happen to like except for the communistic part, Brennan said before the election of 2020, that he imagined a world with Biden as president. More spectacularly absurd to a rational person, he envisioned Alexei Navalny as the President of Russia.

In the tweet, Brennan says: Imagine prospects for world peace, prosperity, & security if Joe Biden were President of the United States & Alexei Navalny the President of Russia. We’ll soon be halfway there.

So, if we’re halfway there with Biden, does that mean they think the administration can or plans to topple Putin? Brennan was the CIA chief and that’s what the CIA does.

Could these Democrats be operating on the notion that they could remove Russian President Putin and replace him with Navalny? With this regime, who knows.

Why did Biden say he wanted Putin gone? He said, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” while addressing the Polish people in Warsaw. The White House quickly took it back, but it seemed quite deliberately stated. Was it the meanderings of a senile man or was it part of the speech?

George Soros, a Great Reset advocate, who has his people sprinkled thoughout the administration, recently wrote an op-ed in which he called for the removal of Presidents Xi and Putin. To think that’s even possible is bizarre. Not only would it lead to World War III, but it would be impossible to replace these two presidents with a puppet of Biden’s choice.

Brennan imagined this would bring peace when in fact, every time the US does this, they leave the country worse off. We IMAGINE quite a different ending to any effort to change any regime with nuclear powers. The US would be best served by staying in its lane and truly leading by example.

Where are those anti-war pink ladies and Cindy Sheehan when you need them?

What do you think? Too conspiratorial?

In any case, check out the tweet.

Imagine prospects for world peace, prosperity, & security if Joe Biden were President of the United States & Alexei Navalny the President of Russia. We’ll soon be halfway there. “Imagine all the people

Living life in peace

You, you may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one” https://t.co/oHV7P3fYTY — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 9, 2020

Related