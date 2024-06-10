Kremlin TV Talks of Putting Missiles in Mexico

Kremlin State TV suggests they are considering putting missiles in Mexico or other friendly countries like Venezuela or Cuba. Who could have guessed this? This comes as warmongers like Lindsey Graham rachets up the war talk and demands we steal Russia’s assets all around the world.

That won’t instill trust in the USA.

I have no idea why this is not getting mainstream media coverage but the Russians on Kremlin State TV yesterday declared that Mexico was their military ally and they are wanting to place their missiles on Mexican territory so Mexico can attack the United States. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/SU7CdhgDEK — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) June 10, 2024

Co-anchor Olga Skabeeva speculated that one “asymmetric” response from Moscow would be to position missiles “to those nations that are willing to strike our enemies.”

She then listed off allies like Venezuela, Cuba, and North Korea, explaining that a “more traditional” option would “obviously be a nuclear strike as soon as we see an existential threat to our country.”

Russia Threatens to Shoot Ukraine Airfields Hosting F-16s

Any airfields hosting Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets, whether they are in or outside the country, will be legitimate targets for the Russian military if they participate in combat missions against Moscow’s forces, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee, Andrey Kartapolov, has warned.

The comments come as Kiev prepares to receive the first delivery of US-made fighter jets from its Western backers after Ukrainian pilots were trained to fly them.

In a statement to RIA Novosti published on Monday, Kartapolov clarified that if the F-16s “are not used for their intended purpose” or are simply held in storage at foreign airbases with the intent to transfer them to Ukraine, where they will be equipped, maintained, and flown from Ukrainian airfields, then Russia would have no claims against its “former partners” and would not target them.

“However, if the jets take off from foreign bases and carry out sorties and strikes against Russian forces, both the fighter planes and the airfields they are stationed at will be “legitimate targets,” according to Kartapolov.

“As for [our ability] to shoot [them] down, we can shoot down anyone, anywhere,” the MP insisted

