Kyrie Irving Under Fire for His Free Speech

Kyrie Irving took a detour from the leftist blather he’s allowed to say and tweeted a clip of an Amazon documentary, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. He is accused of promoting it because he posted a link to it. Irving said the tweet was of an Alex Jones clip about secret societies years ago. He said he retweeted it because “it’s true.”

The documentary was labeled anti-semitic. I haven’t seen it and don’t want to give up the 3-and-a-half hours to watch it since it’s not the point of the article. If the documentary is only about a claim that black people are the original Jews, that’s not anti-Semitic. Some reports say it goes further than that into anti-Semitic tropes.

The film isn’t the point. The policing of the free speech of some people is the point.

Just before the Brooklyn Nets’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Irving shared on Twitter a link to the film, streaming on Amazon Prime, a white person’s platform.

Irving deleted the tweet. The documentary is based on a 2015 book of the same name. It purports that black people are the true descendants of the biblical Israelites. The attacks on Kyrie are brutal over that one deleted tweet. He took one hack reporter to the woodshed:

Kyrie Irving gets into a back-and-forth with a journalist over his Instagram post of a 90s Alex Jones clip about secret societies. pic.twitter.com/l540VTkzue — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 30, 2022

Jason Whitlock tweeted, “Cowards ripping KyrieIrving for retweeting a documentary that is being promoted on Jeff Bezos’ Amazon platform. A certain demographic’s thoughts are heavily policed while others are free to think whatever they want.”

That is what bothers me. That certain demographic cannot stray.

Tariq Nasheed said, “If there is an alleged anti-Semitic (no one can seem to specify what is anti-Semitic about it) film on white owned Amazon but people don’t criticize the white owners of Amazon instead they criticize a Black athlete- Kyrie Irving who posted a link to Amazon Isn’t that racist?”

Good point.

