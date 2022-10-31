Media Settles on a Paul Pelosi Attack Story: Republicans Did It

The media has settled on the story that the mentally ill David DePape attacked Paul Pelosi because of Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and anyone who thinks the 2020 election was stolen or even suspicious. Meanwhile, the evidence on two websites was put up on Friday and taken down Saturday. DePape was active as a Republican nutjob for a day?

IT’S THE TALK JOE DOESN’T AGREE WITH

Joe Biden believes the problem with the attack on Paul Pelosi is “the talk.”

“The talk has to stop,” Biden says. Biden claims that saying the election was stolen is the cause of the attack on Paul Pelosi.

To translate, Joe wants “talk” he disagrees with “to stop.”

What really produced the violence is that the attacker, David DePape, is probably paranoid and psychotic. Author and gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger has looked into DePape: “Berkeley resident David DePape was more in the grip of drug-induced psychosis than ideology-induced fanaticism.”

Biden says that people claiming the 2020 election was stolen are responsible for Paul Pelosis’ recent attack. pic.twitter.com/BaFIrlHvCZ — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) October 29, 2022

The media has settled into a story. The unknown had something like a “hit list” and broke into the Pelosi home. He grabbed the hammer and hit the 82-year-old Pelosi in the head at least once. The attacker is a right-winger who was driven by right-wing “talk.”

That’s the new story.

Ben Shapiro wrote, “The attempt to twist the Paul Pelosi attack into a broader story about supposed extremism in Republican rhetoric (so vote Dem!) is so transparently opportunistic and pathetic. Everyone can see what you’re doing, Democrats and the media, and it’s disgusting.”

He continued, “Scalise almost murdered by Bernie supporter –> That guy is crazy Kavanaugh family stalked by pro-abortion criminal –> That guy is crazy Paul Pelosi attacked by hammer-wielding career nudist and drug addict –> THIS IS EVIL REPUBLICAN RHETORIC AT WORK”.

THE FAKE EVIDENCE

According to Ryan Fournier, “The “right-wing” websites allegedly belonging to Paul Pelosi’s “attacker” were all created this month… The media has used these fake sites to attack 75+ million people who voted for Trump. It’s all a lie.”

According to The Gateway Pundit, the two websites were created on Friday, according to the Internet Archive. org.

The one site Godisloving.wordpress.com included posts on Friday for the first time and shut down on Saturday.

The other site listed, www.frenlyfrens.com/blog, is no longer active. It, too, was shut down on Saturday. The only activity on this site as well in the last two days.

We double-checked the Pundit and got the same results.

If we had real media, they would check this out, and the police would find out who put the sites up on Friday. Then, if we had real media, they’d report it. Alas, we don’t, and they won’t tell us the truth.

THE CRAZY FAMILY

An interview with the neighbor of David DePape’s ex-significant other, Oxane Taub, seems about right. They put up Black Lives Matter signs and then report their Black neighbors.

Actual interview of neighbors from Paul Pelosi’s attacker doesn’t line up with the mainstream media narrative at all https://t.co/3QEfMlMgl1 pic.twitter.com/JdaUAQ8xGS — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 30, 2022

Oxane is odd and criminal as well.

Paul Pelosi attacker’s lover / partner / mother of his children. She married another man in 2013 and recently ended up in jail for pursuing a relationship with a 14 yr old boy. Through all of this the attacker still lived with her. Her blog on her website tells the whole story. pic.twitter.com/7LMrUbIC4l — Maze (@mazemoore) October 31, 2022

Is it really the Republican “talk,” come on, man.

Related