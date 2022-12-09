Kyrsten Sinema Leaves the Democrat Party But Not

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema left the Democrat Party and is now an Independent. She rejects party politics and is tired of the extremes of both sides. Sen. Sinema made the announcement Friday by publishing an op-ed in the Arizona Republic.

She said increasingly partisan interests and radicalization of both parties are why she is leaving the party behind.

In a 45-minute interview, the first-term senator told POLITICO that she would not caucus with Republicans and suggested that she intends to vote the same way she has for four years in the Senate. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” she said.

Sinema voted to convict former President Donald Trump in two impeachment trials, opposed Trump-backed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and supported Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, tapped by President Joe Biden. She also supported two Democratic party-line bills this Congress, one on coronavirus aid and the other devoted to climate, prescription drugs, and taxes.

Her Op-Ed

“I am privileged to represent Arizonans of all backgrounds and beliefs in the U.S. Senate and am honored to travel to every corner of our state, listening to your concerns and ideas.”

“While Arizonans don’t all agree on the issues, we are united in our values of hard work, common sense, and independence.”

“Americans are told that we have only two choices – Democrat or Republican – and that we must subscribe wholesale to policy views the parties hold, views that have been pulled further and further toward the extremes,” Synema wrote in the op-ed.

“Most Arizonans believe this is a false choice, and when I ran for the U.S. House and the Senate, I promised Arizonans something different,” she continued. “I pledged to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results. I committed I would not demonize people I disagreed with, engage in name-calling, or get distracted by political drama.”

She said the parties are more interested in blocking each other.

“When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives. The people who lose are everyday Americans.,” Sinema wrote in the op-ed.

The former social worker added, “That’s why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington. I registered as an Arizona independent. ”

Her speech on filibusters and voting rights. She wants to focus on our “democracy” [we are supposed to be a Republic].

