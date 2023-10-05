LA Advertises for Illegals, Tells Them They Have Lax Shoplifting Laws

By
M Dowling
-
1
6

The people who hate the United States and are intent on destroying it, are now funding people to brazenly drive around Eagle Pass, telling people coming illegally where the sanctuary cities are.

They even let them know they can shoplift easily.

Democrats are trying to break all the systems – Cloward and Piven. They’re deliberately destroying the country.

Thank the Biden regime.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
4 seconds ago

When is that earthquake coming when LA and the SF area slide off into the ocean?

