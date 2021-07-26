LA County is running UBI pilot programs – communism

















The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a three-year Universal Basic Income (UBI) pilot program to provide $1,204 per month to 150 county residents aged 18-24.

The money would go to youth who are currently receiving general relief benefits and participating in the Departments of Public Social Services’ TAYportunity program.

UBI is communism, period. The Left just keeps moving Left, and there is no end.

The vote comes more than two months after the Supervisors voted to approve proposals for a pilot guaranteed income program and directed staff to report back on implementation, Fox 11 reports.

All leftists know how to do is throw other peoples’ money at problems.

“We have the blueprint to launch a guaranteed basic income program among a sample population that has not only been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but has historically faced economic and social inequities,” Board Chair Hilda Solis said Saturday. “For transition-aged youth, this pilot program will not only provide financial assistance, but a support network that when combined with financial stability helps ensure the successful transition of youth into the community. I look forward to seeing this pilot program developed and implemented to serve as a model for how the county can continue to serve the immediate needs of our most vulnerable residents.”

GARCETTI’S BIG SPENDING PLAN

Mayor Eric Garcetti has big spending plans he calls investments. In addition to UBI, he will invest the taxpayers’ money in small businesses, street vendors, youth services and gang reduction, as well as nearly $1 billion to combat the homelessness crisis, Fox LA reports..

“It’s a financial document, but also a roadmap to a city built on justice and equity … it’s the biggest city budget I’ve ever presented, and it’s the most progressive, too, arguably of any big city anywhere,” Garcetti said of his proposal, which he called the “Justice Budget.”

Equity and justice are Marxist tenets at this time. They don’t mean equality or justice.

Garcetti’s budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1 includes $24 million for a Guaranteed Basic Income pilot, which he said will be the largest of any U.S. city. The program will give $1,000 a month to 2,000 low-income families for a year “no questions asked,” Garcetti said.

A lot of this money is from federal taxpayers.

