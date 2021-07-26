Neo-fascist Big Tech will begin censoring across all platforms

















Big Tech will band together with the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) to expand their centralized database. The purpose is to ban alleged ‘extremist content’.

They are self-appointed Internet police.

Big Tech companies will keep adding content they ban to the database, so that the others can see it and do likewise.

They claim it is about cracking down on “white supremacists and far-right militias.”

We know who they mean. They have yet to define who these white supremacists are and where they can be found. Many of the Proud Boys aren’t white and they are more like frat boys.

They will include Facebook (FB.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O), Reuters reports.

It’s an alleged crackdown on material from white supremacists and far-right militias, the group told Reuters.

The database was used in the past to collect videos and images from terrorist groups on a United Nations list, largely consisting of content from Islamist extremist organizations such as Islamic State, al Qaeda, and the Taliban.

Over the next few months, the group will add attacker manifestos — often shared by sympathizers after white supremacist violence — and other publications and links flagged by U.N. initiative Tech Against Terrorism.

It will use lists from intelligence-sharing group Five Eyes, adding URLs and PDFs from more groups, including the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and neo-Nazis.

The Proud Boys?

The firms, which include Twitter (TWTR.N) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube, share “hashes,” unique numerical representations of original pieces of content that have been removed from their services. Other platforms use these to identify the same content on their own sites in order to review or remove it.

While the project helps combat extremist content on mainstream platforms, groups can still post violent images and rhetoric on many other sites and parts of the internet.

It appears they will be sharing this information so that they can all block you and keep your voice silenced everywhere.

If you remember, Big Tech went after Parler for no good reason. The NY Post was banned for telling the truth about Hunter Biden.

Our Capitalism page was banned mostly for funny memes.

They will ban you from the hosting services, all platforms. It won’t be long before this will be followed by punishments.

Even HHS is going to censor us.

WH SPOX Jen Psaki said recently that we’d be banned across all platforms. The White House made it clear they will censor us. It’s happening.

Unreal: Jenn Psaki doubles down on the Democrat Biden administration pushing social media companies to ban accounts that promote misinformation, says that if you get banned from one site you should be banned from other sites. pic.twitter.com/dGzNrTUBsH — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 16, 2021

Related















