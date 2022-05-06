What the Hell! US Intel Gave Ukraine Info to Strike the Russian Flagship

Biden officials appear to want war with Russia. According to a NY Times article, the US gave Ukraine targeting information to strike the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet last month. If this is true, the Times is provoking war with this report. Did the senior officials release who leaked the information to provoke Russian President Putin?

The NY Times:

The United States provided intelligence that helped Ukrainian forces locate and strike the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet last month, another sign that the administration is easing its self-imposed limitations on how far it will go in helping Ukraine fight Russia, U.S. officials said.

The targeting help, which contributed to the eventual sinking of the flagship, the Moskva, is part of a continuing classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine. That intelligence also includes sharing anticipated Russian troop movements, gleaned from a recent American assessment of Moscow’s battle plan for the fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, the officials said.

Biden now wants $33 billion for Ukraine for only six months. He clearly doesn’t know what’s going on.

This Isn’t a Red Line?

Allegedly, the US wants “to keep the battlefield and maritime intelligence it is sharing with the Ukrainians secret out of fear it will be seen as an escalation and provoke President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia into a wider war.”

The Times said the Biden Administration won’t confirm or deny. Meanwhile, the Times is reporting something that is baiting Russia into war. They are Biden’s handmaidens, and this information allegedly came directly from senior officials in the White House.

US Intel Allegedly Gave Info to Target Russian Generals

The Times also reported that US intelligence helped Ukraine target Russian generals. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that the Ukrainians have their own intelligence.

That’s hard to believe. It looks more like the US, not the Ukrainians are responsible for the brilliant Ukrainian maneuvers. Meanwhile, we send endless missiles and javelins to Ukraine not knowing where they go. It’s rumored that the Russians are well-equipped with a lot of javelins and missiles lately.

