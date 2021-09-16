Dr. Mengele’s FDA: humanized mice experiments with human fetal heads

















Judicial Watch announced that it received 198 pages of records and communications from the FDA involving “humanized mice” research with human fetal heads, organs, and tissue, including communications and contracts with human fetal tissue providers.

This is why the Left needs abortions. It allows them to perform their evil experiments.

The records obtained show the FDA between 2012 and 2018 entered into 8 contracts worth $96,370 with Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR) to acquire “fresh and never frozen” tissue from 1st and 2nd trimester aborted fetuses for use in creating “humanized mice” for ongoing research.

ABR is a non-profit firm that has been the subject of criminal referrals from House and Senate committees investigating whether Planned Parenthood or any other entity was illegally profiting from the handling of fetal tissue from aborted babies.

Federal law regulates the purchase and acceptance of human fetal tissue for research purposes. It is unlawful to knowingly transfer fetal tissue for profit.

Judicial Watch report:

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 198 pages of records and communications from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) involving “humanized mice” research with human fetal heads, organs and tissue, including communications and contracts with human fetal tissue provider Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR). Most of the records are communications and related attachments between Perrin Larton, a procurement manager for ABR, and research veterinary medical officer Dr. Kristina Howard of the FDA…

This is absolutely horrible. Where are the ethical constraints on these scientists?

