President Trump: By Sunset Monday, Illegal Border Crossings End

President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to halt illegal border crossings by sunset tomorrow, promising a significant policy shift on immigration. He claims that all individuals who have illegally crossed the border will begin the process of returning home.

JUST NOW: “By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt,” – Donald Trump On The Eve of His 2nd Term WATCH NOW:https://t.co/4h6dLDF12d pic.twitter.com/kmAd6WQKMD — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 19, 2025

TRUMP WILL SIGN 200+ EXECUTIVE ORDERS TOMORROW

– Declare emergency at the border + issue proclamation closing the border

– Designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

– Trump will also create task forces for the protection of homeland security with officers from the FBI, ICE, CEA, and other agencies to “fully eradicate the presence of criminal cartels.”

– Remain in Mexico will be reinstated

– The military will be directed to construct a new phase of a border wall

– Terminate Biden orders on energy drilling restrictions

– Return federal workers to in-person work

– Pause all offshore wind leases

– End DEI hiring practices in the federal government, merit only

– Withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord

– Order every agency to remove all federal actions increasing costs for Americans via deregulation

– Suspend security clearances for the 51 officials who lied about the Hunter Biden 2020 laptop story

– Establish a DOGE “hiring freeze”

_ As for energy, Trump will “fully unleash” Alaskan energy, which the official said is pivotal and essential to U.S. national security.

