President Trump: By Sunset Monday, Illegal Border Crossings End

President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to halt illegal border crossings by sunset tomorrow, promising a significant policy shift on immigration. He claims that all individuals who have illegally crossed the border will begin the process of returning home.
JUST NOW: “By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt,” – Donald Trump On The Eve of His 2nd Term
TRUMP WILL SIGN 200+ EXECUTIVE ORDERS TOMORROW
– Declare emergency at the border + issue proclamation closing the border
– Designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
– Trump will also create task forces for the protection of homeland security with officers from the FBI, ICE, CEA, and other agencies to “fully eradicate the presence of criminal cartels.”
– Remain in Mexico will be reinstated
– The military will be directed to construct a new phase of a border wall
– Terminate Biden orders on energy drilling restrictions
– Return federal workers to in-person work
– Pause all offshore wind leases
– End DEI hiring practices in the federal government, merit only
– Withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord
– Order every agency to remove all federal actions increasing costs for Americans via deregulation
– Suspend security clearances for the 51 officials who lied about the Hunter Biden 2020 laptop story
– Establish a DOGE “hiring freeze”
_ As for energy, Trump will “fully unleash” Alaskan energy, which the official said is pivotal and essential to U.S. national security.
