LA ICE Raids Leaked to Protect Criminals Here Illegally

Federal law enforcement agents plan to carry out a “large scale” immigration enforcement action in the Los Angeles area before the end of February, according to an internal government document reviewed by the far-left LA Times.

ICE is concentrating on illegal aliens who have already been ordered removed. We know there are at least two million of them.

A federal law enforcement source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said agents with the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles field offices are being called in to assist.

“They needed more bodies,” the official said.

A federal law enforcement is revealing information anonymously?

As Border Czar Homan said, leaking is dangerous and criminal.

New in Colorado: An ICE raid in Aurora, Colorado has been foiled by a leak! Everything from targeted subjects to entire apartments are being emptied before agents even show up. As I stated in a previous post this morning, revealing operations or locations of ICE… https://t.co/lqiYDaO6rF pic.twitter.com/JrgrvhAFYz — Tom Homan – Border Czar |News by Independent MAGA| (@TomHoman_) February 6, 2025

In Colorado, a leak from a Soros radio station warned Tren de Aragua that ICE was coming.

Information about a raid targeting Tren De Aragua in Denver just days ago was leaked to the media. It compromised the mission and put his officers in danger. Only one gang member was arrested because the rest had fled the targeted locations.

Americans want monsters to stay in the country and kill more Laken Riley victims.

There is evidence that George Soros’s radio stations are leaking. We need people arrested no matter their role. Listen to this evidence:

LISTEN: Here’s what Soros-Backed San Francisco Radio Station ‘KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM’ Host Said, Tipping Off I.C.E. Operation.

(Source: Newsmax, Finnerty, Feb. 1, 2025) pic.twitter.com/DsNwC4owmb — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index (@alexdatig) February 7, 2025

Former gangster now city councilman, in San Jose, Peter Ortiz sounding the alarm when ICE/ BORDER PATROL and Police are in the neighborhood conducting raids. They get on Soros owned radio station KCBS and blow the alarm. This is illegal. When is he gonna be arrested?!!! pic.twitter.com/7x0vro6yv8 — Michael Archangelis (@GraftonHoward1) February 4, 2025

Sanctuaries for Criminals

ICE’s Enforcement Removal Operations in L.A. has posted regularly on X recently about people they’ve arrested, including a Mexican national convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, another wanted for murder in Mexico, a woman convicted of driving under the influence and an alleged Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang member, reports the Times.

Cities are becoming ghost towns as Americans protect criminals from deportation. We are supposed to feel sorry for them. Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals. We have so many illegals here now; they have power. Soon, we will find we are pushed aside.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email