USAID “Slush Fund” Email, Secret Internews Cabal, & Hillary

The corruption that is being exposed seems to have taken politicians by surprise, which is as stunning as the information. USAID has been corrupt for a long time, and now Democrats are forced to defend the most corrupt agency/department in the government.

Wikileaks posted a stunning email from 2010 on X. In the email, Cheryl Mills, a Clinton apparatchik, responded to Rajiv Shah. In it she says, “USAID is nothing more than a slush fund for the State Department to as they please.”

“USAID is supposed to do basic development… . we[sic] are overcharged and not served by the Department, and we are bullied overseas by the Department of State and by your meaningless exhortations, so poorly done in the last two months only make you look like the puppet you are.”

Link to Source Document

The Bottomless Purse and No Oversight

We are also finding out that the Founding Fathers were right when they warned against the State having unlimited funds and no oversight. People with power give the money to their friends and allies who will support them in their quest for power.

We learned that USAID controlled a great deal of the news globally. One of the worst was the secretive Internews Network, receiving nearly half a billion dollars from USAID. Wikileaks described what Internews does:

USAID has pushed nearly half a billion dollars ($472.6m) through a secretive US government-financed NGO, “Internews Network” (IN), which has “worked with” 4,291 media outlets, producing in one year 4,799 hours of broadcasts reaching up to 778 million people and “training” over 9000 journalists (2023 figures).

IN has also supported social media censorship initiatives. The operation claims “offices” in over 30 countries, including main offices in US, London, Paris and regional HQs in Kiev, Bangkok and Nairobi.

The Clinton Global Initiative Scam

It is headed up by Jeanne Bourgault, who pays herself $451k a year. Bourgault worked out of the US embassy in Moscow during the early 1990s, where she was in charge of a $250m budget, and in other revolts or conflicts at critical times, before formally rotating out of six years at USAID to IN. Bourgault’s IN bio and those of its other key people and board members have been recently scrubbed from its website but remain accessible at http://archive.org.

Records show the board being co-chaired by Democrat securocrat Richard J. Kessler and Simone Otus Coxe, wife of NVIDIA billionaire Trench Coxe, both major Democratic donors. In 2023, supported by Hillary Clinton, Bourgault launched a $10m IN fund at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).

The IN page showing a picture of Bourgault at the CGI has also been deleted. IN has at least six captive subsidiaries under unrelated names including one based out of the Cayman Islands. Since 2008, when electronic records begin, more than 95% of IN’s budget has been supplied by the US government (thread follows).

Removed Internews Network (IN) page of its chief executive Jeanne Bourgault at the Clinton Global Initiative (2023) pic.twitter.com/hKInv2i9m2 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 8, 2025

Bourgault and Clinton

Jeanne Bourgault is radical and tries to censor any information that opposes their agenda. Does anyone remember how Clinton pushed for the Citizens United v. FEC lawsuit because they were showing a film exposing her corruption? It was a protected speech case. She also tried to push criticism of Islam as blasphemy on us.

3/Jeanne Bourgalt is CEO, pulling a salary of $400,000 and promoted at the World Economic Forum (2024) the development of “exclusion lists” to pressure advertisers to fund “good news & information” in order to deal with “disinformation”. pic.twitter.com/U6N8zFPu8s — Hank Miiller (@miiller) February 8, 2025

Here’s Bourgault pushing inclusion and exclusion speech lists.

Jeanne Bourgault with her $396,508 salary is also VERY busy fighting DISINFORMATION at Davos World Economic Forum, calling to build “inclusion and exclusion lists” to pressure advertisers funding bad content. Didn’t coordination with advertisers try to kill @elonmusk and @X?… pic.twitter.com/DYEV8qycLt — Broken Anthem (@BrokenAnthemUSA) February 7, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email