Trudeau Backs Down on Using Military Against Truckers in Truckistan

Ottawa considered using the military against the truckers in the city, who are protesting the Draconian vaccine mandates. The city’s police chief, who is under fire for a passive response by officers, said on Wednesday that using “the military was an option.”

Can you imagine using the military against ordinary blue collar workers? This, after ignoring the violent communists of Black Lives Matter and Antifa? That would be a war crime.

Prime Minister Trudeau rejected that idea in an announcement.

“One has to be very, very cautious before deploying the military in situations engaging Canadians,” Trudeau said.

“This is not something we’re looking at right now. There is no question of sending in the army,” he told reporters.

“More than 200 trucks and other vehicles have been blockading downtown roads in the nation’s capital since last Friday in what is an unprecedented protest by Canadian standards,” Reuters reported.

Facebook has banned the Freedom Convoy accounts so no one will know what is going on. However, there is always Rebel News, Gab, and Twitter still allows tweets.

LEFTIST GOFUNDME CAVES

The Ottawa Council got GoFundMe to freeze the donations that help the “mercenaries” and “unlawful protesters”. They want the “pipeline cut off” to the “occupiers.”

These are the same people who have no problem with violent communists.

GoFundMe has suspended the Freedom Convoy campaign under threat of legal action by Ottawa City council member Diane Deans.

