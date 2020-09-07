LA mayor says it’s 3 pm, time to turn your appliances and lights off! that went well!

The third world socialist state of California doesn’t have enough energy for all of its residents. They don’t admit it but it is a fact. As a result, to prevent rolling blackouts, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti told Angelenos in the sweltering heat that it’s time to turn their power off.

Wooow like my days when i lived in Venezuela. I remember the days when Hugo Chavez blamed an iguana for the shortages. Soon they will start cutting tap water then food and gas. Welcome to socialism. — 🇺🇸🇻🇪maddiejax🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@ilovecakepops) September 7, 2020

But don’t worry, they have cooling centers just like some third world nations:

As a reminder, cooling center options are available through Labor Day to beat the heat! https://t.co/d7Q85Z1ftO — LA City Emergency Management Department (@ReadyLA) September 6, 2020

The sad thing is next year, they will turn around and say the same thing, we need more solar and windmills, neither of which can handle the load.

This is how we will all live when Democrats take over the country.

California is the butt of jokes but it just makes them dig the hole deeper.

As you would expect, the reaction was mostly negative. One person wrote that he just put A/C in his dog’s house so “suck on that Garcetti.”

If you like what you see, vote Biden!

Socialism sucks. With Biden-Harris, this train wreck of an energy policy is coming to your state too. Their new slogan: if you want to live without air conditioning—vote Democrat. https://t.co/jPzBnLWaee — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 7, 2020

Some days I feel like I’m living in the movie “Slumdog Millionaire” pic.twitter.com/A7SMe9tBcl — KCnLA (@KCnLA) September 7, 2020

I really don’t think that the “nanny state” has been more rightly applied than when the mayor of LA created a major appliance and AC free time period. pic.twitter.com/z5vsAbWLsu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 7, 2020

You’re allowed to use your AC and your washing machine on the same day in Texas. Just saying. https://t.co/bxmaKtvyew — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 7, 2020

LOL – Is @MayorOfLA mayor of Los Angeles or Mogadishu?

California is now the third world thanks to @TheDemocrats https://t.co/zkTZpRyA09 — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) September 7, 2020

Hard to believe this tweet is real from the Mayor of LA. This is what the democrats will do to this country… #Blackouts https://t.co/qEpsBAmVd4 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 7, 2020