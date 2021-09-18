Biden cabal spending millions for a wall in Tajikistan while our wall is destroyed by cartels

















The U.S. is spending millions in taxpayer dollars to build Border Guard facilities for the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan to guard against an expected wave of refugees fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan. They are even bragging about it.

BidenBama is also helping to build a pipeline while refusing to build ours. Cartels are destroying our wall as we speak and materials to finish the wall are rotting.

Is this outrageous? Our administration is deliberately destroying the United States.

BidenBama is allowing our border wall to be destroyed by cartels and materials for the border wall on our southern border to rot.

Bill Melugin appears to be the only reporter at the border. Where the hay are our reporters? They’re all scum. Watch the clips:

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

If you’re not following @BillFOXLA, and want the real story as to what is taking place at our Southern Border, give him a follow! #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/wCUhQsakgz — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 18, 2021

