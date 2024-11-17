Smugglers Are Telling Illegal Migrants to Rush the Border

According to the Wall Street Journal, smugglers are rushing illegal migrants to the border before Donald Trump takes office. Biden-Harris still has the border open with criminals and terrorists coming into the country. Many illegals are coming in via the App.

Smugglers worldwide are spreading the message: Hurry up and sneak in before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

They know the paths of illegal migration will be shut down.

While there is no evidence yet that a migration surge is materializing, people smugglers are using WhatsApp and social-media groups to tell immigrants it is now or never. Known as “coyotes” or “polleros,” the smugglers’ business model becomes more lucrative during migrant surges, and business slows down right after policy changes are implemented.

One teen said if he doesn’t make progress on the app, he’ll just go to the northern border.

“If there’s no progress, I will just go to the northern border,” he said, adding that he wanted to get in before Trump took office.

The Wall Street Journal noted that numbers have fallen, but they failed to mention it is because Democrats wanted to get elected.

It takes a while for these surges to emerge.

A surge in immigration could take weeks to emerge. Recent storms have closed the muddy jungle paths and rivers in the Darién Gap, foreign observers say. Authorities in border cities such as Tijuana and Ciudad Juárez aren’t reporting significant increases in migrant arrivals. A senior U.S. government official said that authorities haven’t detected any indication that an increase in migration is coming.

Will Biden-Harris let them in if it does materialize? What do you think?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email