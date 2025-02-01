Fmr. Air Traffic Controller: DC Crash Was 100% Controller’s Fault

A knowledgeable former air traffic controller named Michael Pearson told Greg Kelly on his show last night that the D.C. crash that killed 67 people was 100% the fault of air traffic control because he gave incorrect instructions.

The segment began with Mr. Pearson criticizing then-President Obama’s anti-white rule changes in 2011. You’ll catch a little of that in this clip. However, he then explains why it’s the air traffic controller’s fault.

Here’s some of what he says:

Mr. Pearson, who is now a private pilot, said it is not the fault of the helicopter pilots.

“It’s 100% air traffic control’s fault. It’s not only me, but approximately 45 current FAA managers and air traffic controllers agree with me. I spent about six hours looking at the data track and listening to the voice tapes the very night it happened.

“Before the media, it was very apparent to me, and I can tell you exactly why air trafficking did not issue proper traffic instructions.

Greg Kelly played the short audio of the air traffic controller’s instructions.

Mistake 1

The CRJ is the problem. They didn’t say where that CJR is. One o’clock, two o’clock, five o’clock, low, high, Kelly said.

Mr. Pearson said there are set air traffic rules that tell you exactly how you issue traffic. The problem with saying, do you see an RJ at night is that there are RJs on the runway. There are RJs in the air. He didn’t get the clock position. He didn’t say, off to your right, off to your left. Do you see the RJ in sight?

Pearson said the controller might have done it earlier but doubts it, because of the nature of how fast it moved.

Mistake 2

“Not only that,” Pearson said, “you have to have a means of separation ensured both before and after the application of visual separation; they had none. They should have kept that helicopter at least 500 feet or a mile and a half longitudinally from that airplane.

Mistake3

“Last but not least, the data track shows that the conflict alert was going off as these two airplanes were emerging, courses headed toward each other. There’s a loud CA, and it flashes on your screen, it’s red, and there’s a very loud, it’s like a smoke alarm going off, audible warning in that tower. And it looks to me like that, seven to nine seconds, that was going off, and the controller failed to undertake what’s called merging target procedures.”

Watch:

