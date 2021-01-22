Pipefitters’ union supported Biden and lost tens of thousands of jobs

As Joel Pollack writes, the pipefitters’ union supported Joe Biden for president. Biden has said all along he would kill the Keystone XL pipeline. He plans to kill fracking and all fossil fuels. The plan is to send us back to the pre-coal era while the elite has all the fuel they need. Letting the peasants have too much heat and A/C just won’t do so they will make it too expensive.

We know that at least twenty thousand jobs will be lost. Democrats are regressive, pretending to be progressive.

The union is getting heat and pretending they didn’t know. We all knew.

The pipefitters’ union @battleground_ua is mad that @JoeBiden killed Keystone XL and, with it, tens of thousands of jobs. (https://t.co/8w37fKTsV9) The union endorsed Biden for president. (https://t.co/q2G5TBTaXs) Biden has questions to answer. But so does the union leadership. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 21, 2021

Now the pipeline will go to the Chinese Communist Party:

Joe Biden will kill #KeystoneXL. We need pipelines in Canada. pic.twitter.com/1tKsmgytlV — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) January 18, 2021

It’s a shame they couldn’t see the broader picture.

THEIR TOO LITTLE TOO LATE STATEMENT

The United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA) issued the following statement yesterday following the news that the Biden-Harris Administration plans to rescind the permit and effectively end construction on the Keystone XL pipeline:

“In revoking this permit, the Biden Administration has chosen to listen to the voices of fringe activists instead of union members and the American consumer on Day 1. Let me be very clear: When built with union labor by the men and women of the United Association, pipelines like Keystone XL remain the safest and most efficient modes of energy transportation in the world. Sadly, the Biden Administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work. For the average American family, it means energy costs will go up and communities will no longer see the local investments that come with pipeline construction,” said Mark McManus, General President of the United Association.

“New advancements in technology mean that these pipelines are a low-carbon method of energy transportation and a critical part of delivering affordable energy while achieving our shared climate goals. Keystone XL would not only be constructed entirely by union labor, but it would be the first pipeline fully powered by renewable energy.”

“For eight years the Obama Administration delayed and blocked a decision on Keystone XL. Then the flawed process and mismanagement of the Trump Administration led to further delays and inaction over the last four years [That’s a lie. Democrats constantly sued the administration to stop the pipeline]. Now, this planned decision by the Biden Administration makes it the third White House to fail the working families of the United Association and all Americans who rely on affordable and reliable energy to power their daily lives. Decisions on energy and infrastructure, especially when jobs are at stake, can only be made when the voice of the workers is in the room. We will keep fighting for Keystone XL and any infrastructure project that creates good jobs for the Brothers and Sisters of the United Association, and to make sure our members have a seat at the table.

