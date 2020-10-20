Large sums of dark money poured into debate commission since 2016

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) is a private and secretive charitable nonprofit (NFP) corporation required to serve as nonpartisans. It does not.

It has monopolized presidential debates since 1988 and was calling out for corruption in the age of Obama.

The goal was to allow the two parties to hammer out the formats of presidential debates.

The commission has listed presidents as honorary co-chairs: Presidents Carter, Bush and Obama, Ford, and Reagan. Oddly, Presidents Bush and Obama were only added to this list on September 10, 2019.

Currently, there are more Democrats on the committee. The Republicans are never Trumpers. On October 1, 2019, they went from two co-chairs to three. Two are Democrats.

They added a 3rd Co-Chair, Kenneth Wollack, former President of the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

It was allegedly to deal with…don’t laugh…wait for it… partisanship.

TRANSFORMING THE USA

The CPD keeps its donors’ names, and donor amounts secret and hidden from the public. It has not updated its “National Debate Sponsors” list on its website since, curiously, 2016.

They had $12.3 million poured into this commission since 2016, and it is ALL ‘dark money.’ The donors are hidden from us, but not the members and chairs.

The committee has put three Trump haters up as debate moderators, and the questions are framed to reflect leftist interests. The last moderator, Kristen Welker, is the worst of the lot.

A New York Post article stated: ‘Anyone who’s ever dealt with Welker knows she’s an activist, not a reporter. The White House press team views her the same way they would AOC or Pelosi if they walked in the office,’ a senior White House official told The Post.

All the protections for Joe Biden are in place, even a mute button. It’s only supposed to be used for the first fifteen minutes. However, you know that Democrat activist turned moderator Kristen Welker will use it at other times to humiliate the President and cut him short as he makes good points. It won’t be used on Biden.

The questions are geared for vague, leftist generalizations, and foreign policy was just taken out of the list of topics.

We won’t hear about cash on pallets to our enemy or President Trump’s peace in the Middle East plan. Open borders are also out as a topic.

The commission is interfering in our elections more than any Russian has.

Stacked Deck

President Trump is again set up for failure this week with a Trump-hating Democrat activist as moderator and a list of topics meant to help Joe Biden and hurt President Trump.

The NDI’s Board includes Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State under Bill Clinton, and other Democrats, including Tom Daschle, Donna Brazile, Howard Dean, Robin Carnahan, Mitt Romney, and others.

Co-chair Kenneth Wollack, through his leadership at the NDI, has deep ties to international socialists through the NDI’s role as an “Associated organization” of Socialist International.

Wollack’s goals are to “create democracy” [buzzword for socialism] here in the United States.