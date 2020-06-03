Top law enforcement officer in MN and his son support Antifa, anarcho-communists

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer won’t disavow Antifa or Black Lives Matter since they make up their voter base. The media is protecting them. Celebrities are bailing out the rioters and looters. The media is calling them freedom fighters and the new Boston Tea Party.

Keith Ellison, the Attorney General of Minnesota, supports Antifa and has tweeted a photograph of himself smiling and holding the Antifa manual.

His son just came out in support of the anarcho-communist group.

Given that this guy glorifying the Antifa handbook is Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison I doubt he's going to be telling the truth about Antifa's involvement any time soon pic.twitter.com/6zqBhtfkm4 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) May 30, 2020

Jeremiah, the son of the top law enforcement officer in the nation, is in full support of domestic terrorists. If you are not worried about this nation yet, you’d better start.

I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US! https://t.co/m6jxtDYmTi — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 31, 2020