Kamala Harris’s Solution to Open Borders Is to Promise Citizenship

Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the administration plans to give a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal aliens in the country. Undoubtedly, it will give Democrats their permanent electoral majority.

Currently, the large progressive (far-left) caucus is in control of the Democrat Party and there is no reason to believe it will get better. That should alarm Americans.

Millions of people from all over the world are pouring through our borders unvetted. We don’t who they are or what they’ve done in their lives. We know many are criminals and some are terrorists. Secretary Mayorkas has eliminated border control and internal enforcement, and he bragged about it. Biden just announced that US citizens will pay for lawyers for these illegal aliens.

This administration won’t stop breaking the law. Their solution is to give them all citizenship. Their oaths of office were lies.

Watch:

Kamala Harris says one of her “expectations” this year is MASS AMNESTY for MILLIONS of illegal immigrants. “We feel very strongly about this.” pic.twitter.com/zg8LTCH5JX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 22, 2022

It takes an immigrant to speak up. We hear crickets from the uniparty.

Rep. @Victoria_Spartz calls Biden's border crisis particularly "concerning to me as a naturalized American who immigrated to this great country." "We cannot disregard [the] national security of the greatest country that ever existed on Earth." pic.twitter.com/itdRyLAUUT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 23, 2022

Related