Largest Fentanyl Seizure in History – Enough to Kill 271 Million Adults

Mexican authorities announced that they confiscated the largest fentanyl seizure in history — over a half-ton (542 kilos). It was discovered in a warehouse in Culiacan. Undoubtedly, it was on its way to the US. The cartels are coming through Biden’s open borders and they are getting rich, very rich from it.

According to the DEA, one kilo of fentanyl can kill 500,000 people. Roughly, there were 271 million lethal doses in this bust.

Fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than morphine. Just 2 milligrams of this drug, enough to cover the date on a penny, can kill an adult human. Fentanyl is driving overdose deaths. Cartels lace illicit drugs with fentanyl.

It’s a dream drug for Bill Gates who supports de-population.

Joe Biden and his puppeteers are traitors. The drug dealers and terrorists coming through our borders could put this in our drinking water.

We have so many enemies. Russians, Iranians, and Chinese are caught at the border regularly.

However, the real enemies are within our border and they are destroying our country with alacrity.

Instead of educating the youth who experiment with drugs, we have fools on the hard left demanding the legalization of drugs.

NEW: Mexican authorities announce what they say is the largest fentanyl seizure in history. Over a half ton (543 kilos) of fentanyl found in a warehouse in Culiacan.

The DEA says one kilo of fentanyl can kill 500,000 people. Roughly 271 million lethal doses in this bust. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 7, 2022

ONE GOVERNOR IS TAKING ACTION

Gov. Abbott signed an executive order that will allow DPS to capture illegal aliens and send them back across the border.

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border,” said Governor Abbott. “The cartels have become emboldened and enriched by President Biden’s open border policies, smuggling in record numbers of people, weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl.”

As noted in the executive order, the Biden Administration “has abandoned the covenant, in Article IV, § 4 of the U.S. Constitution, that ‘[t]he United States . . . shall protect each [State in this Union] against Invasion,’ and thus has forced the State of Texas to build a border wall, deploy state military forces, and enter into agreements as described in Article I, § 10 of the U.S. Constitution to secure the State of Texas and repel the illegal immigration that funds the cartels.”

How can that be? DHS Secretary Mayorkas said they’re doing a good job. Could they be gaslighting us?

Related