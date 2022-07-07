WEF-Tied Dutch Government Plans Land Grabs for Asylum Seekers

The Klaus Schwab-World Economic Forum-Mark Rutte government of The Netherlands has put an insane nitrogen policy in at the suggestion of Klaus Schwab. It requires the cutting of nitrogen emissions in half by 2030. Every farm in the nation has united against the government’s draconian measures.

The police are beginning to shoot into crowds and drag people off to jail to end the protests.

If you don’t know what is going on in The Netherlands, listen to this short explanation about the Nitrogen Policy and what it will do to agriculture in Holland:

One question: “Why are farmers being forced to drastically reduce production and cull herds amid a pending global famine?” This is Mark Rutte’s policy and he is a World Economic Forum operative.

The only answer is that what we are witnessing is The Great Reset.

The WEF, the fortune seekers, are transforming the Western World into a feudal system. For that to work, they need to replace the middle class with poor, uneducated workers.

The confiscation of farms in The Netherlands will suit that purpose. The buying or usurping of farms or percentages of farms is allegedly to cull the herds and grow sustainable crops. However, opposition leader Geert Wilders has learned that they are going to use the land to establish application centers for so-called asylum seekers.

Wilders published a letter from the provincial government of Flevoland, stating that the government will set up “a registration center for asylum seekers” on agricultural land expropriated by nitrogen laws.

If they get to do everything they want to do, they will reduce 50% of the farming.

And where is the Dutch media? They’re nowhere just like Canadian and US media. 

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands in 2020 at the World Economic Forum suggests paying for the salaries of journalists to inform the Dutch on issues like Climate Change.

Does anyone really believe there can be a “free press” if the government pays their comfy salaries?

The resemblance to what went on in Canada during the trucker protests is remarkable. The Dutch overlords are starting to put the protests down the same way Trudeau went after truckers.

Here’s more of an explanation of what is going on in three clips:

There are a lot of Dutch people condemning the farmers, but that might change. It doesn’t have to end like Canada.

We have a lot of information on this site about Rose Koire, a woman of the left who gets it. She quickly explains Agenda 21 which is now Agenda 2030.


