Largest teachers union to feature CRT speaker Ibram Kendi



















The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) will feature Critical Race Theory (CRT) promoter Ibram X. Kendi, aka Ibram Henry Rogers, Wednesday during its biennial TEACH (Together Educating America's Children) professional development conference.

Kendi, the author of Antiracist Baby, has received the backing of the Biden Education Department.

In April, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s office proposed a rule that called for the development of “culturally responsive teaching” in American History and Civics and held up the widely discredited “1619 Project” [falsified history] as a model for schools to teach these subjects.

As Mike Pompeo said, “Critical Race Theory attacks the central understandings that we have shared together for 245 years. It’s infuriating to see the largest teachers union embrace and promote these divisive teachings.”

School districts are actually finding ways to hide what they’re teaching:

School teachers are busy this summer coming up with ways to hide CRT. They know you’re on to them -demand transparency.

BELOW: a teacher group explaining “if you can’t say” things sounding like CRT, you can hide it with other words. @realchrisrufo @ConceptualJames pic.twitter.com/e821OIFuge — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 6, 2021

Watch the next two clips:

