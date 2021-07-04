Largest teachers’ union pushes anti-American, anti-white CRT & 1619



















The country’s largest teacher’s union, which is very communistic judging by the newsletters they send to union members, went all-in for the anti-American, anti-white, and often anti-Semitic Critical Race Theory (CRT).

CRT often incorporates the fake history project – 1619.

Happy Independence Day to the NEA. They think it’s Juneteenth. The country was formed officially on July 4, 1776, not in 1619. That whole 1619 history is a complete lie.

The National Education Association approved a plan to “publicize” critical race theory and dedicate a “team of staffers” to assist union members looking to “fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric.”

New Business Item 39 also declares that the union opposes bans on critical race theory and the New York Times’ controversial 1619 Project.

Apparently, half of the US schools have incorporated it at this time.

The resolution urges the union to”join with Black Lives Matter at School and the Zinn Education Project to call for a rally this year on Oct. 14 — George Floyd’s birthday — as a national day of action to teach lessons about structural racism and oppression.”

“Publicly (through existing media) convey its support for the accurate and honest teaching of social studies topics, including truthful and age-appropriate accountings of unpleasant aspects of American history, such as slavery, and the oppression and discrimination of Indigenous, Black, Brown, and other peoples of color, as well as the continued impact this history has on our current society,” the resolution continues. “The Association will further convey that in teaching these topics, it is reasonable and appropriate for curriculum to be informed by academic frameworks for understanding and interpreting the impact of the past on current society, including critical race theory.”

The only reason to push this is to indoctrinate children to hate their country and divide Americans along racial lines.

The largest teachers union in the US opposes critical race theory bans and says CRT is ‘reasonable and appropriate’ for children. https://t.co/IGlE5MazBk — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 4, 2021

Related

















