With a straight face, government argues Legos are evidence of a terror plot



















A Pennsylvania man arrested for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol built a replica Capitol with Legos prior to the attack, federal prosecutors said. Feds seized the Lego set from his home in North Pittsburgh, Business Insider reported.

Prosecutors announced the ‘discovery’ on July 2 since they want to use it as evidence to keep him locked up.

In addition, he had plans to form a militia. It included steps on training. Militias are legal.

Morss is on video in the Capitol and prosecutors say he was involved in the attack on DC officer Daniel Hodges who can be seen in video crushed against a door as people pour through.

The FBI seized Morss’ Legos and his notebook. Not only were all the invading people in the Capitol unarmed, at least one has Legos at home, and he made a Lego Capitol. What more do you need? [sarcasm]

People who call the few-hour riot at the Capitol by unarmed protesters an "insurrection" are bad people who are harming the country. PARTICULARLY so if they don't use term for the months-long violent, coordinated attacks on White House, federal courthouses, small businesses, etc. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 7, 2021

I'm infinitely more terrified of powerful people calling the riot an "insurrection" and rewriting reality as a ploy to seize unlimited/unaccountable power and brutally oppress their political opponents than I am of Mr. Buffalo Head or Grandma-in-the-Rotunda, or Mr. Feet on Desk. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 7, 2021

Also, to call it "deadly" after spending months brazenly lying that protesters killed a cop while downplaying the fact that the only killing was of an unarmed protester by a still-anonymous cop is … peak propaganda. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 7, 2021

Related

















