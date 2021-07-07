With a straight face, government argues Legos are evidence of a terror plot

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A Pennsylvania man arrested for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol built a replica Capitol with Legos prior to the attack, federal prosecutors said. Feds seized the Lego set from his home in North Pittsburgh, Business Insider reported.

Prosecutors announced the ‘discovery’ on July 2 since they want to use it as evidence to keep him locked up.

In addition, he had plans to form a militia. It included steps on training. Militias are legal.

Morss is on video in the Capitol and prosecutors say he was involved in the attack on DC officer Daniel Hodges who can be seen in video crushed against a door as people pour through.

The FBI seized Morss’ Legos and his notebook. Not only were all the invading people in the Capitol unarmed, at least one has Legos at home, and he made a Lego Capitol. What more do you need? [sarcasm]


