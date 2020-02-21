Last person in the world who should call Trump a ‘cheat’

Of all people to say Trump is going to cheat, Donna Brazile should be the last. She even linked to a fake story about Trump and cheating. She must be lacking self-awareness or thinks we all forgot she fed answers to Hillary Clinton and then lied about it repeatedly.

She is literally fake news.

Brazile even managed to get herself fired from CNN although a serious Trump hater.

Trump Is Going to Cheat – The Atlantic https://t.co/0Au8EJNo3T — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) February 19, 2020

PROJECTION

Democrats live in a world of hypocrisy and projection. Whatever they accuse of others is what they are and what they are doing.

Hillary worried about Trump not accepting the results of the election during the debates, and Democrats spent the next three years trying to unseat the President. Now they are attempting to corrupt the 2020 election.

They make everything coming from or about the President ‘illegitimate,’ even his nominees for the Supreme Court.

This week, they even went back to the Putin-Russia-Trump myths, claiming Russia is trying to help Trump win in 2020. [Actually, why wouldn’t they? Can you imagine them trying to deal with Bernie?]

You have to understand how frustrated the Democrats must be. Even their fraudulent impeachment helped the President’s poll numbers. That has Democrats and Donna the cheat Brazile very angry. All they care about is winning at all costs.

If you will remember back, in 2016, she suggested lying and cheating are okay. We have to win, after all.

WE DIDN’T FORGET

Unfortunately for Democrats and Donna Brazile, we haven’t forgotten, not at all.

LOL THIS is what Democrats based Trump impeachment on— he MIGHT cheat in the 2020 elections. What Donna Brazile actually did to help Hillary! https://t.co/tsKP5KFZ2K — LORI HENDRY TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@Lrihendry) February 19, 2020

Donna Brazile just tweeted: “Trump is going to cheat” Which is strange, coming from the woman who handed over debate questions to Hillary Clinton to help her cheat 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2020

Trump doesn’t need to cheat. That is the Dems MO @donnabrazile https://t.co/V7KfDoYY3x — Trixie Moon (@TrixieMoon1) February 20, 2020

Donna Brazile has as much credibility as no 👎 credibility CNN the fake media the socialist Democrat circus clowns this dirt bag has the Nerve to say trump will cheat when this dirt bag liberal is the biggest cheater going idiot https://t.co/OCRAA8NQKJ — Tony B (@tdopey2k) February 20, 2020

Is someone going to give him the debate questions in advance? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 19, 2020