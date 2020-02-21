Realville! Jokes, Kindness, Dems, and no Parasite at a Trump rally

The media likes to demonize the ordinary Americans who show up at Trump rallies and will never share anything that makes them look bad or the President look good. Fox News is the exception, though less often of late.

Trump rallies are fun, but the media is missing the points and the jokes. Donald Trump is the President of Realville. Rush is the Mayor.

JOKING AROUND

This is very funny!

This is stinking hilarious! https://t.co/gyWxK4MAaX — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 21, 2020

AN ACT OF KINDNESS

In this clip, the son of a WWII vet, 100 years old, responds to Trump supporters carrying his father to his seat.

Two Trump supporters, never expecting to end up in a viral clip, wanted to help Ervin Julian to his seat at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The crowd could be heard chanting “USA! USA!” in the background. The video has now been viewed more than 5 million times.

In an interview, Friday on “Fox & Friends” with host Steve Doocy, Ervin Julian’s son Steven — who revealed he had previously worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign — said that he just wanted to do something special for his father.

“So, I was going to go after I got the credentials to get VIP seating, and that’s…where it all started,” he told Doocy.

This happened at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Phoenix. Lots of teamwork here. These men carrying a World War II veteran to his seat. Got to admit I got a lump in my throat pic.twitter.com/E8vV8gthQn — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) February 19, 2020

One of the men pictured carrying Julian, Army veteran Larry Thorpe, told Doocy that he and his friend Jason Frank attended the rally to show their support for the president, but “had no idea” their act of kindness would be viewed by millions around the world.

A beautiful moment from the #TrumpRally in Phoenix last night. President @realDonaldTrump surprised a disabled WWII veteran and the two men who carried him to his seat with signed hats that @DonaldJTrumpJr delivered to them! THIS IS WHAT OUR MOVEMENT IS ABOUT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uxDI4ZVA3T — Team Trump (#TrumpRallyColoradoSprings) (@TeamTrump) February 20, 2020

NO PARASITES WELCOMED, IT’S THE USA!

The president unloaded on the Oscars awarded earlier this month, questioning why the South Korean film “Parasite” won the Academy Award for Best Picture. The film even won the best director and best original screenplay awards, as well as being nominated for best production design and best film editing.

This is more PC nonsense. This is America’s Oscars. Someone tell Hollywood.

“Let’s get ‘Gone with the Wind’, can we get ‘Gone with the Wind’ back, please? Sunset Boulevard? So many great movies,” the president continued, referring to American film classics like the 1939 epic “Gone with the Wind” which garnered eight Oscars.

A lot of the movies today are crap with leftist indoctrination as the focal point.

The film company and the Oscars hit back claiming he can’t read. Aren’t they clever [sarcasm]. Trump’s point was made.

TRUMP IS WIDENING THE BASE, WELCOMING DEMOCRATS

Hundreds of Trump supporters camped out last night in 18 DEGREE weather to get into tonight’s Trump rally in Colorado Springs… This is incredible. No one would do this for the Democrats. Who agrees? — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 21, 2020

Nearly one in five attendees at President Trump’s Arizona rally last night were Democrats https://t.co/WPpc6Lsqrk — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 20, 2020

That has been the case at other rallies as well. If Democrats don’t watch it and come back towards center, they will be the party of felons, illegal aliens, anti-Semites, and communists/socialists. Oh wait, it’s too late.

According to Parscale, the stats from New Hampshire are:

52,559 tickets were sold

24,732 voters were identified/polled (41% of which were from New Hampshire)

17% of attendees didn’t vote in 2016

25.4% of attendees were Democrats

17% who didn’t vote in 2016 say they will show up to vote for the President.

This is in line with data from other recent rallies:

At President Trump’s rally in Ohio, nearly half of attendees were either Democrats or independents. Twenty-three percent identified as Democrats, while 20.9% identified as independents.

At President Trump’s rally in Wisconsin, the majority of attendees (57.8%) were not Republicans.

And at President Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, 26.3% of attendees were Democrats, and 10% didn’t vote in 2016.

DEMS HATE IT

So where else would you like to be but at the Trump rally? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8k85ZCyobp — Tanya Tay Posobiec (@realTanyaTay) February 21, 2020