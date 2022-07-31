Latest Biden Shortage: Not Enough Hershey’s Candy for Halloween

Bidenomics has caused the price of everything to skyrocket and we are in a recession. His policies have also helped lead to shortages of baby formula, diapers, fertilizer, cars, batteries, and computer chips. But it doesn’t stop there. Now we won’t have enough Hershey’s candy for Halloween.

“We will not be able to fully meet consumer demand due to capacity constraints,” Hershey’s chief executive Michele Buck told analysts during a Thursday earnings call.

There has been an unusual demand. That was brought on by lockdowns, not COVID, lockdowns.

Those lockdowns really worked in damaging economic supply.

Now we are in recession and Democrats are lying about it.

With a Democrat in the White House, a recession is an unknowable thing, dummies:

“The Biden recession has begun” – @DavidSacks calls it for what it is on the @theallinpod. Well worth watching. pic.twitter.com/0qimJkqw5q — Dan Murphy (@dan_murphy) July 29, 2022

