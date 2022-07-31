Now Serbia and Kosovo Hurtle Towards War & Zelensky Tells Tales

Under Joe Biden, Serbia and Kosovo are heading for war. Under Trump, they had a trade agreement and peace.

In 2020, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci awarded Trump the country’s Order of Freedom “for his exceptional contribution for the freedom of Kosovo and the strengthening of Peace and reconciliation in the region.”

The deal was signed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti –­ in front of Trump in the Oval Office — with Trump describing it as a “major breakthrough.”

Great work, Joe. You ruin everything, and that war in Ukraine has to go south.

As Serbia & Kosovo hurtle towards war, recall that 2 years ago Trump secured deal normalizing trade between the two nations. Kosovo even gave Trump a medal. This has been another edition of: “Why Trump had to go” Brought to you by: Raytheon & friendshttps://t.co/ZBAicQXKaq — Rosie’s Balkan Boondoggle (@DarnelSugarfoo) July 31, 2022

When not posing for Vogue, Ukrainian President Zelensky tells fantastical tales. His latest is this comment, Strategically, Russia has no chance of winning this war.’ President Zelensky said that while Russia is moving its forces from the east to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukraine’s Armed Forces “are ready to respond to any new activity of the occupiers.”

Oh, right, Volodymyr. The US doesn’t have eyes or ears on the ground other than Zelensky. So, let’s keep giving this guy billions of dollars.

The US is in charge of this war. The US is running it without permission of the people.

There won’t be any diplomacy whatsoever since the US declared Russia a terrorist state.

“We need to hold, so that at the tactical level, too, the terrorist state feels that it is losing. We need to hold in the south, in the east, and everywhere else,” Zelensky said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 31, 2022

