The Latest in the Infowars Sale & the Role of X

According to the CEO of The Onion, the sale of Infowars is only temporarily halted.

In a statement Friday to Variety, Ben Collins, the ex-NBC News reporter who is now CEO of The Onion’s parent company, said, “The joint bid from Global Tetrahedron and the Connecticut families has been selected as the winning bid for Infowars. The sale is currently underway, pending standard processes.”

At the status conference Thursday afternoon in Houston, lawyers for Jones and the only other bidder in the Infowars auction — First United American Companies, which operates the ShopAlexJones.com website — complained about the secrecy of the process, in which bids for a “best-and-final offer” were sealed. The terms of the Onion’s winning bid have not been disclosed. The trustee who oversaw the auction, Christopher Murray, told the court that the Onion did not have a higher cash bid than First United (which bid $3.5 million).

But, according to Murray, the Onion’s deal was picked as the superior offer because the Connecticut families agreed to forego much of the money Jones’ owes them in order to pay other creditors.

This could give First United American another opportunity to bid, but he owes the Connecticut families $1.4 billion. First United American can’t compete.

Judge Lopez said, “We’re holding an evidentiary hearing, and I’m going to figure out exactly what happened,” the judge said. Later, he said, “My concern is the lack of transparency in the process.”

“I don’t care who wins or loses [the auction]. I care about process,” Judge Lopez said.

Alex Jones said X entered the case but only to assert X’s rights over Jones’s personal Account on X.

Lawyers for Elon Musk’s X appeared at Thursday’s status conference and told the judge that X was reserving ownership rights to Jones’ personal account on the social network (formerly known as Twitter) as it relates to the bankruptcy auction.

The Connecticut families won $1.4 billion from Alex Jones in their court case which he can never pay. The families plan to keep suing him.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email