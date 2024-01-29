Lauren Boebert’s Candidacy Is Off to a Bad Start

Lauren Boebert’s candidacy in her new district will not necessarily get her back to Congress next year. She switched districts because her district, District 3, is a swing district, and she won against Democrat Adam Frisch by only 600 votes. She doesn’t want to go up against Frisch again.

Even with her high name recognition, she came in 5th out of nine candidates in a straw poll in her new district.

It’s just a straw poll, but she has work to do. She’s had a lot of bad publicity, from arguments with Marjorie Taylor Greene to embarrassing behavior with a man she was with at a play and a physical altercation with her ex-husband.

Related